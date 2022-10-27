Girl charged with making terroristic threats at Delaware elementary school

NEWARK, Del. — A 12-year-old girl was arrested in Delaware for making threats against a bilingual elementary school in the Newark area.

Delaware State Police said the girl made a threatening comment, at about 3:25 p.m. Monday, toward Academia Antonia Alonso Charter School in Newark. The school got an anonymous phone call making a threat, prompting troopers to respond and secure the scene.

Police identified the suspect, who turned herself in to police on Oct. 25.

She is charged with terroristic threatening, and was released to a guardian. She will be appearing at the local family court.