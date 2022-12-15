Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Girl, 15, charged with stabbing boy, 17, at Hammond High School in Columbia

Howard County police car
Photo by Kirsten Dize / WMAR Staff)<br/>
<p>FILE PHOTO: A generic photo of a Howard County police vehicle. (Photo by Kirsten Dize / WMAR Staff)</p>
Howard County police car
Posted at 2:31 PM, Dec 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-15 14:31:16-05

COLUMBIA, Md. — A 15-year-old girl is accused of stabbing a 17-year-old boy at Hammond High School in Columbia this afternoon.

Howard County police said it happened at about 12:57 p.m. The suspect and victim know each other. The school resource officer was on scene and responded immediately, said police.

The victim was taken to Shock Trauma and his injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

The suspect was taken into custody shortly after near the school.

The school was placed on a modified lockdown, which has since been lifted. Howard County schools opened 2 hours late today, due to wintry weather.

This is a breaking story. Stay with us for updates.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices