Girl, 15, charged with stabbing boy, 17, at Hammond High School in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Md. — A 15-year-old girl is accused of stabbing a 17-year-old boy at Hammond High School in Columbia this afternoon.

Howard County police said it happened at about 12:57 p.m. The suspect and victim know each other. The school resource officer was on scene and responded immediately, said police.

The victim was taken to Shock Trauma and his injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

The suspect was taken into custody shortly after near the school.

The school was placed on a modified lockdown, which has since been lifted. Howard County schools opened 2 hours late today, due to wintry weather.

