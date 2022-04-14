Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Giant Pharmacy now administering second COVID-19 booster vaccinations

Vaccination is eligible to people 50 years and older
COVID-19 vaccination card
Jeff Chiu/AP
FILE - In this Dec. 24, 2020, file photo, a COVID-19 vaccination record card is shown at Seton Medical Center during the coronavirus pandemic in Daly City, Calif. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
COVID-19 vaccination card
Posted at 5:05 PM, Apr 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-14 17:05:46-04

MARYLAND — Giant announced its pharmacies are administering a second booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to people 50 years of age and older at least four months after receipt of a first booster dose of any authorized or approved COVID-19 vaccines.

Customers are encouraged to schedule an appointment or walk-in to their local Giant Pharmacy to receive their vaccinations.

People are are asked to bring their health insurance card and driver’s license to their appointment and will also be required to show their vaccination card at the time of their visit.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019