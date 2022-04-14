Giant Pharmacy now administering second COVID-19 booster vaccinations

MARYLAND — Giant announced its pharmacies are administering a second booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to people 50 years of age and older at least four months after receipt of a first booster dose of any authorized or approved COVID-19 vaccines.

Customers are encouraged to schedule an appointment or walk-in to their local Giant Pharmacy to receive their vaccinations.

People are are asked to bring their health insurance card and driver’s license to their appointment and will also be required to show their vaccination card at the time of their visit.