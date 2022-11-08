Giant Food and Shady Brook Farms partners to donate turkeys

BALTIMORE — Giant Food and Shady Brook Farms partnered to donate 1,000 turkeys to the Maryland food bank on Tuesday morning.

Associates from both Giant and Shady Brook Farms joined Maryland Food Bank representatives at a Giant store in Baltimore.

The donation is part of Giant and Shady Brook Farms contributions to five local Feeding America food banks, as well as local charitable organizations and food pantries for a total of 10,000 turkeys to help alleviate hunger across the Mid-Atlantic region.

The turkey donation is in conjunction with Giant’s ‘Lend A Hand for Hunger Campaign’, which raises money for Giant’s Feeding America food bank partners. Capital Area Food Bank, Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank, Food Bank of Delaware, Manna Food Center, Martha’s Table, Greater Baltimore Urban League, Greater Washington Urban League, and additional local food pantries will each receive turkeys from Giant Food.