PRINCE GEORGES COUNTY, Md. — A student was taken into custody by the Prince George's County Police Department this morning at Issac J. Gourdine Middle School in Fort Washington for having a loaded handgun.

Police responded to the school for reports of a student with a gun around 8:15 a.m.

Officers found the student in a classroom and a non-serialized "ghost gun" was recovered from his waistband.

No one was injured.

Police say the 13-year-old showed the weapon to other students this morning, one of whom reported it.

Charges against the student are pending.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.