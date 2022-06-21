Watch
'Ghost gun' recovered from 13-year-old middle school student in Prince Georges County

Posted at 12:39 PM, Jun 21, 2022
PRINCE GEORGES COUNTY, Md.  — A student was taken into custody by the Prince George's County Police Department this morning at Issac J. Gourdine Middle School in Fort Washington for having a loaded handgun.

Police responded to the school for reports of a student with a gun around 8:15 a.m.

Officers found the student in a classroom and a non-serialized "ghost gun" was recovered from his waistband.

No one was injured.

Police say the 13-year-old showed the weapon to other students this morning, one of whom reported it.

Charges against the student are pending.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

