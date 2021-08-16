Getting kids back to school with 'Challenge 2 Change' backpack giveaway

BALTIMORE — MUSIC, FOOD, and FUN all apart of the summer send off for mentoring programs across Baltimore City.

LAMONT LLOYD Is one of dozens of students who came out to the Community Take over where Leaders of ‘Challenge 2 Change’ and ‘We, Our, Us’ supplied dozens of backpacks, school supplies,she food and for families across the city.

They say they wanted to offer support to students, many returning to class in person for the first time in over a year.

They call the celebration an example of the community engagement pillar of mayor Scott’s crime prevention plan.

Emphasizing the importance of outreach.

Organizers goal was to help bridge the gap for parents — and relieve a bit of the stress that comes with a new year, considering the challenging year before.

Students say they were excited to celebrate the end of a productive summer, looking forward to the year ahead.