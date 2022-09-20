Getting around road closures for Charm City Live Festival

BALTIMORE — Several streets in downtown Baltimore will be closed this weekend for the new Charm City Live Festival.

The festival will take place Saturday at the War Memorial Plaza. Performers include Kelly Price, Stokely and Rebecca Black.

Drivers can expect road closures at Baltimore, Fayette, Gay, Lexington and Saratoga Streets.

Here's a list of the detours:

Westbound E. Fayette Street #1:



Make a right turn onto Fallsway, travel north on Fallsway to second traffic signal then turn left onto E. Pleasant Street, traveling west make a left turn onto Guilford Avenue, proceed south towards E. Fayette Street then make a right.

Westbound E. Fayette Street #2:



Make a left turn onto S. President Street , at the second traffic signal turn right onto E. Lombard Street, then travel west for approximately 5 blocks then make a right turn onto N. Calvert Street, proceed north towards E. Fayette Street then make a left.

Southbound S. President Street:



Follow President Street south, make a right turn onto E. Lombard Street, proceed west for approximately 5 blocks towards Calvert Street then make a right turn onto N. Calvert Street, follow N. Calvert Street towards E. Fayette Street then make a left.



Northbound N. Gay Street:



Make a right turn at Baltimore Street, proceed east on Baltimore Street to first set of traffic signals then turn left onto President Street, take a slight right turn onto Fallsway, follow Fallsway north to first traffic signal and then turn right back to Gay Street.

Eastbound E. Lexington Street:



Make a right turn onto Guilford Avenue, proceed south for approximately 2 blocks towards Baltimore Street then turn left, follow Baltimore Street for 3 blocks making a left turn onto President Street.

Southbound Holliday Street:



Make a right turn at Saratoga Street, then a left turn onto Guilford Avenue, follow Guilford Avenue towards Baltimore Street then turn left.

If you're traveling in the area, you're encouraged to watch for changes in traffic and look for alternate routes.