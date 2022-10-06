Get spooked at this 'Trip that Makes Cents'

BALTIMORE, Md (WMAR) — Bennett’s Curse haunted house at Eastpoint Mall was voted top 5 of the nation’s scariest attractions and it’s back for another year of fear.

“Whatever your fear is, it’s behind that door,” said production manager Rob Forloines.

The haunted attraction has been operating in Baltimore since 2001.

It’s a 40 minute walk indoors through four themed attractions—the inferno, underworld, insane asylum and the legends of Halloween.

There are also 50 creepy actors spread throughout.

“People have a good time and I like seeing that in the people who come through here. They are paying their good money to see a haunted house and a scary one at that so I usually like standing at the back at times and I talk to people. ‘What’d you really like about it?’ and I love hearing what they liked about it,” said Forloines.

Despite rising costs, they did not increase ticket prices this year. The reduced rate of $25 is still in effect this weekend, along with select other dates through November 5th.

“I have been to a few haunted houses that have had to raise their prices and I totally get it because everything is going up but the Bennetts want to make sure everyone gets to enjoy this,” said Forloines.

Forloines has one big recommendation for people planning to attend: make sure your stuff is secure… meaning you phone, purse, keys, etc… because if you drop anything, they can’t turn the lights on to find it.

He also recommends ladies leave the hoop earrings at home. They have quite a collection of them at this point because of how many get dropped.