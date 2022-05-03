Georgia man with handgun arrested at Arundel Mills Mall

HANOVER, Md. — A Georgia man with a gun was arrested after fleeing police outside Arundel Mills Mall Monday morning, said Anne Arundel County police.

Kevin Antronee Shellington, 38, of Conyers, Ga., was arrested in the area of Buffalo Wild Wings at about 10 a.m. May 2, after officers responded to a report of a possible armed person with a handgun.

A caller said the suspect was acting erratic and appeared to be under the influence of an unknown substance, and had a gun inside his waistband.

When officers approached Shellington, he allegedly fled into the mall on foot. Officers saw him discard what appeared to be a handgun from his waistband.

He was ultimately taken into custody. Investigators determined that the gun he discarded was a replica Sig Sauer 365 air pistol.