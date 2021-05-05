ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY — George Fox Middle School will be renamed to Northeast Middle School in July.

The Board of Education officially approved changing the name of George Fox Middle School to Northeast Middle School, adopting the top vote-getter in two rounds of voting by families of students in the Northeast cluster and staff at the Pasadena school.

The change will take effect on July 1, though some signage may take longer to be replaced.

The vote culminates a process that began in July 2020, when the Board approved a motion to establish a committee to study the legacy of George Fox following a discussion of comments attributed to Fox during a court case regarding equal pay for African-American teachers, something Fox opposed.

Fox served as Anne Arundel County Public Schools’ first superintendent from 1916 to 1946.

Members of the George Fox Middle School Historical Renaming Evaluation Committee delivered their report to the Board on March 17, at which time the Board voted to rename the school.

Suggestions for a new name were solicited from the public and two rounds of voting were conducted. Northeast Middle School was the top vote-getter in each round.

As she formally presented the recommended name to the Board today, George Fox Middle School Principal Glenna Blessing noted that the occasion offers a change to bring about unity.

“The process of renaming of our school affords us the opportunity to focus on making a difference in our present work for all members of our school community,” Blessing said. “Now is the time to shift our focus from the past to the present and onto the future. Our focus remains on providing our students with the best teachers who will encourage, care for, and motivate our scholars to be their very best in all aspects of their lives. Our mission is to cultivate a community of scholars who are empowered to think critically, embrace diversity, and contribute to the world beyond our doors.”