Gedco hosts Annual Department of Agriculture Farmers Market Check Distribution event

BALTIMORE — This week Gedco is hosting the Annual Department of Agriculture Farmers Market Check Distribution event.

Today and tomorrow, low income seniors in the Govans community can pick up free booklets of checks worth $35.

That can be spent on fresh fruits, vegetables, herbs and honey at Maryland farmers markets.

"Receiving the farmer's coupons have taught me to eat more healthy such as vegetables and fruits and my diet each and every day."

Every year, Gedco hosts this event in partnership with the Maryland Department of Agriculture and Baltimore City Department of Health.

Checks are valid at local farmers markets through November 30th.

They'll be back handing out booklets tomorrow, from 9:30 to 12:30 at Gedco’s Senior Network on York Road.

Seniors must be a Baltimore City resident and meet federal income guidelines.