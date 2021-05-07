GBMC throws 50s themed celebration at Bengies Drive-In

MIDDLE RIVER, Md. — Today is the first day of National Nurses Week.

The theme this year is 'Frontline Warrior' which recognizes how nurses have spent the last 17 months working under extremely hard conditions.

GBMC celebrated in a unique and very careful manner at Bengie's drive-in theatre in Middle River!

Nurses and attendees were decked out in 50s attire like poodle skirts and Letterman jackets dressed in t-shirts and pedal pushers.

"It has a lot of meaning this is why we thought it was crucial that we come up with venues to bring people out to celebrate because everyone has been inside for over a year whether you're in healthcare or non-healthcare," Dr. Joann Ioannou said. "It's been emotionally stressful and physical and emotionally taxing on everyone so we really wanted to celebrate our workforce"

Nurses week runs through May 12.