GBMC audiologist shares tips on how to prevent hearing loss

BALTIMORE — May is better speech and hearing month.

44 million Americans have hearing loss.

And that number includes people of all ages.

In fact, Dr. Regina Presley, an audiologist at GBMC, says that they’re seeing one out of every eight middle or high school students experiencing hearing loss due to noise exposure.

Things like constantly wearing headphones or cranking up the volume to music can do a lot of damage over time.

"When we put our ear buds in and we take that sound and we put it in a small space, it impacts the damage that its doing to our ears. And we’re also listening that way for longer periods of time and our ears really do need a rest," said Presley.

