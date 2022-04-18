Gas tax holiday ends adding 37 cents to already high gas prices.

Lawmakers gave Marylanders a 30-day state gas tax 'holiday" but it all ended Sunday.

Drivers may start seeing a price increase at the pump and many people are worried about financial hardship.

Even with a more than seven-billion-dollar state surplus, democratic lawmakers did not want to extend the tax break into the peak of driving season.

Drivers of all ages are being impacted even an eighteen-year high school student who says she’ll have to start carpooling.

"It's kind of unfortunate because I am a high schooler, so I do have to pay for gas going from school to work and being paid minimum wage is honestly just not enough," said Semaje Fritzgerlad, Baltimore resident.

The tax is now 37 cents a gallon. Lawmakers say the tax break ending was a necessary move and some people agree

"I can understand why they might not want to let it go indefinitely, when you look at the percentage of the total gas prices by the state tax. I don't think it's that big of a deal to end the break."

However, most people beg to differ.

"It's too much. It's horrible. It's literally like a dollar and change jump in a matter of a month," said Daquan Knight

According to AAA, unnecessary speeding allows drivers to waste a lot of gas so watch your speed.

