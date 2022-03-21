Gas tax holiday creating discrepancies at the pump

BALTIMORE (WMAR) — With a historic gas tax holiday in place, Marylanders are feeling some relief at the pump. However, some stations are still listing gallon prices well over $4.

“It hurts. It hurts coming up to the pump,” said Aaron, from Baltimore City.

Friday, Gov. Larry Hogan signed emergency legislation creating a 30-day gas tax holiday that will save Marylanders 36 cents a gallon.

Comptroller Peter Franchot, who is running for governor, said the majority of gas stations immediately dropped their prices, but some haven’t.

“I live in Randallstown/Owings Mills and it’s more expensive than in the city so I wait until I come into the city to get gas,” said Tim from Baltimore County.

Within a mile on York Road, you can go from $3.59 to $4.59 a gallon.

Gas prices have always fluctuated daily, but it’s even more obvious now. The chair of accounting for Loyola University Maryland, JP Krahel, said the short answer is there is no short answer.

“It’s a complicated issue,” said Krahel.

He said the global supply chain and the war in Ukraine are just some of the factors.

“Even locally, where you are along the street may affect how much you’re gonna charge because it affects how much in gas you’re gonna sell a day,” said Krahel.

“As the state’s chief fiscal officer and motor fuel regulator, our team will continue to work with the motor fuel retail industry to ensure that they are aware of this holiday and complying with the intent of the legislation,” said Franchot in a statement.

Krahel said the easiest way to make sure you’re reaping the benefits of the tax break is by doing your research and comparing prices because some stations will still take advantage of being able to charge more.

“Sometimes gas prices are set by the mothership; they’re set my corporate. Sometimes they’re set by individual station owners who may be able to respond more nimbly to changes in demand, to things like a tax cut,” said Krahel.

Franchot expects out of state drivers to start coming to Maryland - which could boost the state's economy. The tax holiday ends April 16th.