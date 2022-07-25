Gas prices continue to drop in the Baltimore County area

BALTIMORE COUNTY — It's welcome news for all drivers, gas prices continue to drop.

AAA says prices in Maryland are down to $4.30 on average statewide, though you can find gas for even cheaper across the Baltimore County area.

Several stations along York Road are below that, with with some at $4.13 a gallon.

Those getting gas this afternoon were happy with the falling prices, but say they need it to go down further..

"Usually, I wait to get halfway and then I'll fil back up. That way, it won't be as much. So the price went down, like, like 70 cents within like two weeks. And first, halfway was like $70. So I was like, oh, but now it's right back at 50. So it's back reasonable, but hopefully it comes down a little bit more," said Tyrone Carter, a driver.

For context, gas prices have dropped 56 cents in the past month.

However, they're still over a dollar higher that they were at this point last year.