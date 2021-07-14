Garth Brooks performing at M&T Bank Stadium in October

BALTIMORE, Md. — Country superstar, Garth Brooks is coming to Baltimore.

The singer announced on Twitter that he'd perform for the first time at M&T Bank Stadium on Saturday, October 2.

Announcing #GARTHinBALTIMORE



Tickets go ON SALE July 23, 10am ET -Team Garth pic.twitter.com/tJW5Orhjg4 — Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks) July 14, 2021

This will be his first concert in Baltimore in nearly 6 years.

He performed at Royal Farms Arena in 2016 and broke a record for ticket sales at that venue previously held by The Beatles.

Tickets go on sale on July 23 at 10 a.m.

You can find more information on tickets here.

The concert is part of The Garth Brooks Stadium Tour, presented by Amazon Music.

In May, Garth Brooks was one of five artists to receive one of the most prestigious honors an artist can receive, The Kennedy Center Honor. Garth is the first-ever seven-time recipient of the CMA Entertainer of the Year honor.

In November, just after receiving the Billboard Music Icon Award, Garth released two new albums, his 12th studio album, "FUN" and live album "Triple Live Deluxe".