Garth Brooks performing at M&T Bank Stadium in October

Daniel Boczarski
<p>ROSEMONT, IL - SEPTEMBER 04: Garth Brooks performs at the Allstate Arena on September 4, 2014 in Rosemont, Illinois.</p>
Posted at 12:58 PM, Jul 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-14 13:21:32-04

BALTIMORE, Md. — Country superstar, Garth Brooks is coming to Baltimore.

The singer announced on Twitter that he'd perform for the first time at M&T Bank Stadium on Saturday, October 2.

This will be his first concert in Baltimore in nearly 6 years.

He performed at Royal Farms Arena in 2016 and broke a record for ticket sales at that venue previously held by The Beatles.

Tickets go on sale on July 23 at 10 a.m.

You can find more information on tickets here.

The concert is part of The Garth Brooks Stadium Tour, presented by Amazon Music.

In May, Garth Brooks was one of five artists to receive one of the most prestigious honors an artist can receive, The Kennedy Center Honor. Garth is the first-ever seven-time recipient of the CMA Entertainer of the Year honor.

In November, just after receiving the Billboard Music Icon Award, Garth released two new albums, his 12th studio album, "FUN" and live album "Triple Live Deluxe".

