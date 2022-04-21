Garrison Forest seeks to empower women with their Mother's Day Movement

BALTIMORE — Students at the Garrison Forest School collected 240 pairs of girl's underpants to help young girls in rural Kenya.

The undergarments will go into something called Reusable Sanitary Pad kits, and this will help bring down teen pregnancy numbers, as some young girls exchanged sex for sanitary pad products which resulted in a spike in teen pregnancy.

Garrison Forest is not only trying to break down education barriers, but they're trying to empower women and girls in the community with a Mother's Day Movement.

The movement asks people to shift a portion of their gift giving to a charity in honor of the women they love. Since 2011, the group has raised over $850,000 in women's health, education, infant and maternal mortality, clean water and human trafficking.

It was also founded by a small group of women who in believe in making a difference around the globe.

