Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Garrett County Sheriff's deputy killed in three-car crash in Frostburg

Police lights
EW Scripps
Police lights
Posted at 12:42 PM, Dec 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-21 12:42:33-05

FROSTBURG, Md. — A Garrett County Sheriff's deputy was killed in a three-car crash Tuesday in Frostburg.

Corey Douglas McElroy, 31, reportedly rear-ended a tractor-trailer while driving westbound on I-68 near route 36 in Allegany County

The impact pushed McElroy's unmarked police Ford Explorer into the next lane, where it was struck by an oncoming Ford F350 truck.

McElroy, who lived in Friendsville, Maryland was flown by helicopter to Ruby Memorial Hospital, where he later died.

Interstate traffic was closed for more than three hours following the incident.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices