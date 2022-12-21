Garrett County Sheriff's deputy killed in three-car crash in Frostburg

FROSTBURG, Md. — A Garrett County Sheriff's deputy was killed in a three-car crash Tuesday in Frostburg.

Corey Douglas McElroy, 31, reportedly rear-ended a tractor-trailer while driving westbound on I-68 near route 36 in Allegany County

The impact pushed McElroy's unmarked police Ford Explorer into the next lane, where it was struck by an oncoming Ford F350 truck.

McElroy, who lived in Friendsville, Maryland was flown by helicopter to Ruby Memorial Hospital, where he later died.

Interstate traffic was closed for more than three hours following the incident.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.