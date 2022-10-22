Garage and contents engulfed in flames Friday in Carroll County

WESTMINSTER, Md. — A couple and their dog are safe following a garage fire that erupted in Carroll County Friday.

The fire started just before 7 p.m. in the 500 block of Old New Windsor Pike in Westminster.

According to a preliminary investigation, the fire was caused by embers from metal grinding on the involved vehicle. The owner was attempting to repair one of his vehicles and was using a metal grinder when he saw smoke coming from the car, which subsequently caught fire.

The owner tried to put out the fire with an extinguisher, but the flames quickly grew beyond his control.

The couple and their dog were able to escape the home. However, the garage and all the contents inside were destroyed, resulting in $100,000 worth of damage.