Gambrills woman killed in hit-and-run on Rt. 295

Maryland State Police
<p>FILE PHOTO: Maryland State Police car. </p>
Posted at 3:23 PM, Sep 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-11 15:23:23-04

LINTHICUM HEIGHTS, Md.  — A Gambrills woman was killed in a hit-and-run after apparently getting out of her car on Route 295 in the Linthicum area on Sunday morning.

Maryland State Police said Marian Narain, 21, was driving a white 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan SUV south on Route 295 shortly before 6 a.m. when her vehicle went off the road and crashed, for unknown reasons. The SUV went over the guardrail and was found about 10 or 15 feet away.

Investigators believe she got out of the vehicle and was struck by oncoming traffic. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are now searching for the driver who fled the scene.

Anyone who may have seen the crash is asked the Glen Burnie Barrack at 410-761-5130.

