Funky Flavors Featured at Local Ice Cream Shop's 'Fear Factory'

TOWSON, MD-- — An ice cream shop has people doing double-takes for what's on their menu.

'The Charmery' has put out weird flavors over the years, things like cheese and crackers.

But their 'Fear Factory' menu for Halloween is taking ice cream in a savorier direction.

Flavors so far include broccoli cheddar, baked beans, ‘cacio e pepe’, a spaghetti-based ice cream, and coconut shrimp.

“I think people have a lot of fun with it, I mean they know what they're getting into, we're not hiding the fact that they're eating ice creams that aren't the typical you know, chocolate,” said co-owner Laura Alima. “But at what at the Charmery ever is."

The Charmery co-owner added they're doing this just to have some Halloween fun.

More flavors will be released in the coming days.

You can take part in the 'Fear Factory' experience at the Charmery's Union Collective Location in Hampden.

It’s from 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

$10 will get you baby scoops of all their ‘Fear Factory’ flavors.

There will also be some pints of flavors on sale at their other locations.