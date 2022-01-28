Funeral, viewing dates announced for Baltimore City firefighters killed Monday in the line of duty

BALTIMORE — Funeral arrangements and public viewing dates have been announced for three Baltimore City firefighters who were killed Monday in the line of duty.

Firefighters, Paul Butrim, Kelsey Sadler and Kenneth Lacayo died after becoming trapped inside a burning vacant home that collapsed on S. Stricker Street.

Viewings for Sadler and Lacayo will be held February 1 from 2 to 4pm and 6 to 8pm at Duda-Ruck Funeral Home on Wise Avenue in Dundalk.

The next day at 10am, funeral services will be held for all three fallen firefighters at the Baltimore Convention Center on W. Pratt Street downtown, followed by interment at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens.

Wake will be at the Timonium Fairgrounds.

Family and friends of Paul Butrim are invited to gather at the Schimunek Funeral Home of Bel Air on February 3 from 3 to 8pm, or from 9am to noon on February 4.

Fallen Hero Info

Joint Memorial Service

2/2/2022 10a

Baltimore Convention Center

Travel to Dulaney Valley Mem Gardens

Wake @ Timonium Fairgrounds



Viewings

Sadler & Lacayo

2/1 2p-4p, 6p-8p

Duda-Ruck

7922 Wise Av 21222



Butrim

2/3 3p-8p

2/4 9a-12p

Schimunek

610 W Macphail Rd 21014 pic.twitter.com/FQHi3cFmqH — Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) January 28, 2022

Their colleague, firefighter John McMaster, who survived the incident was released from Shock Trauma on Thursday.

A GoFundMe has been set up to assist all four members.