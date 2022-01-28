Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Funeral, viewing dates announced for Baltimore City firefighters killed Monday in the line of duty

items.[0].image.alt
Baltimore Fire
FF killed monday fire.jpg
Posted at 11:05 AM, Jan 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-28 11:11:38-05

BALTIMORE — Funeral arrangements and public viewing dates have been announced for three Baltimore City firefighters who were killed Monday in the line of duty.

Firefighters, Paul Butrim, Kelsey Sadler and Kenneth Lacayo died after becoming trapped inside a burning vacant home that collapsed on S. Stricker Street.

Viewings for Sadler and Lacayo will be held February 1 from 2 to 4pm and 6 to 8pm at Duda-Ruck Funeral Home on Wise Avenue in Dundalk.

The next day at 10am, funeral services will be held for all three fallen firefighters at the Baltimore Convention Center on W. Pratt Street downtown, followed by interment at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens.

Wake will be at the Timonium Fairgrounds.

Family and friends of Paul Butrim are invited to gather at the Schimunek Funeral Home of Bel Air on February 3 from 3 to 8pm, or from 9am to noon on February 4.

Their colleague, firefighter John McMaster, who survived the incident was released from Shock Trauma on Thursday.

A GoFundMe has been set up to assist all four members.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019