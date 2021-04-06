Funeral held Tuesday for Brunswick Police Chief Milton Frech Jr.

FREDERICK, Md. — Brunswick Police Chief Milton Frech Jr. was laid to rest Tuesday at Blue Ridge Cemetery in Thurmont.

Frech passed away unexpectedly at his home on March 30, at the age of 56.

He'd been at the helm of the Brunswick Police Department since 2009.

Following a stint in the Army, Frech began his career in law enforcement in 1987.

Over the next 33 years he would spend time with the Baltimore Police Department, Frederick Police Department, and Frederick County Sheriff's Office.

Frech is survived by his wife of 31 years, Michele, and three children.

Those who missed the service can watch on Frederick County Government TV, Comcast channels 1085 and 19.

Replays will air April 8 at 8:30 a.m. and 430 p.m., April 9 at 1 p.m., and April 10 at 8:30 a.m. and 7:00 p.m.