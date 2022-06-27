Funeral arrangements set for former Ravens' lineman Tony Siragusa

BALTIMORE — It's been almost a week since the news of Tony Siragusa took the NFL world by storm.

The former defensive lineman passed away in his sleep at the age of 55 according to Aaron Wilson with the Pro Football Network.

Siragusa played with the Ravens from 1997 until 2001. He was a part of the Super Bowl winning team that defeated the Giants in 2000.

His family announced details surrounding his funeral arrangements.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at St. Theresa Church, 541 Washington Ave., Kenilworth, NJ, 07033 from 1:00 p.m. to 8 p.m.

A funeral mass will also be held at the same location on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at 11 a.m.

The cemetery will be private.

Donations can be sent to Make-A-Wish New Jersey, 50 Millstone Road, Bldg. 200, Ste. 130, East Windsor, NJ.