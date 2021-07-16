Watch
Funds to help celebrate Ellicott City's 250th Year
Posted at 11:29 PM, Jul 15, 2021
ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — Ellicott City was founded in 1772 and a year long celebration is being planned to make the town's 250th year.

County Executive, Calvin Ball, presented a ceremonial check to Ellicott City Sestercentennial Commemoration.

The funding will help provide community events in 2022 to commemorate the founding of the town.

“As we take another step closer in celebrating Ellicott City’s 250th anniversary, our town remains a vital part of Howard County and our nation’s history,” said Ball.

“We are so grateful for the businesses and neighbors who have made our historic town a special place to live, work, play and visit.”

For more information on what's being planned for the celebration check out the EC250 website.

