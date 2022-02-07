Fundraisers for families of fallen Baltimore first responders

BALTIMORE (WMAR) — Sunday, Baltimore restaurants raised thousands of dollars for the families of the four first responders who lost their lives in the line of duty in the last few months.

The Signal 13 Foundation teamed up with Jimmy’s Seafood, Little Havana and The Bygone to hold fundraisers simultaneously to benefit the children of Officer Keona Holley, who was killed in an ambush-style attack in December.

“It’s been really an incredible, overwhelming and sad experience to be involved with this but we’re honored to be able to do this and help the children,” said Nancy Hinds, CEO of Signal 13 Foundation.

The restaurants sold tickets, hosting dinners with special guests and silent auctions to show their support.

Jimmy’s Famous Seafood sold out, raising $65,000 which will be split between Officer Holley’s kids, and the families of the three Baltimore City firefighters killed in a vacant rowhome fire earlier this month: Lt. Paul Butrim, Lt. Kelsey Sadler and firefighter/paramedic Kenny Lacayo.

“We wanted to do something small and give them something because there are so many unexpected costs when you have an unexpected death,” said T.J. Smith, chairman of the Famous Fund.

The turnout, the donations, the prayers and nice notes… making Baltimore’s first responders feel appreciated during such a difficult time.

“This means the world to us. It shows us that the public supports us. It shows the families that lost their husband and their wife this week that the public truly does care,” said Rich Langford, president of Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734.

“There are brave men and women who leave their houses every single day and they don’t know if they are coming back to their families and Officer Holley was one of those and these officers work day in and day out to keep Baltimore safe,” said Nancy.

Donations can be made to Signal 13 or the Famous Fund.