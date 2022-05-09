Funding towards senior centers help expand Telehealth services

BALTIMORE — When you think of senior centers, the first thing that comes to mind probably isn't computers with blazing fast WiFi speeds.

But for a lot of seniors during the pandemic, these were critical to their health and well being.

As things like family and doctor's visits started to disappear during lockdown, video calls and Telehealth visits took their place.

But a lot of seniors didn't have proper tech or WiFi to handle the change. With 43,000 households in Baltimore having no internet access at all.

To help seniors stay connected, Baltimore has secured over 2 million dollars in federal funding with high hopes of what it could achieve.

"Internet access is not just a critical public infrastructure, but also an equity issue and Baltimore intends to permanently close this divide by the end of this decade," said Mayor Brandon Scott.

Funding will go towards all the senior centers in the city to extend fiber connectivity and expand Telehealth services.