Full Tilt Brewing creates beer with proceeds going towards 9/11 memorial

BALTIMORE — A rolling memorial is hitting spots in the area to remember those who were lost on September 11th 20 years ago — and the brave men and women killed in the ensuing war after it.

On Wednesday, the memorial was outside Full Tilt Brewing in North Baltimore.

Nick Fertig, the owner at Full Tilt, is a veteran himself.

He said he enlisted because of 9/11.

He made these pilsners and wanted to make sure the proceeds go to a cause he can get behind.

In comes America’s 9/11 Living Classroom with $1 from every draft or can 4 pack going towards that cause.

“I was old enough at that time to remember how it impacted me,” Fertig said. “There are a lot of people out there so young that didn’t experience that or can’t put themselves into the position they were that day and recall it.”

Alongside raising money for the 9/11 living classroom the Hope and Peace Foundation parked the Maryland 9/11 Rolling Memorial outside the brewery.

“To honor the 69 Marylanders that were killed on 9/11,” said Chuck Ritz with the Hope and Peace Foundation. “54 were either in the Pentagon or flight 77 that crashed into it. We wanted to honor and show those and keep the family, friends, or whoever knew them that they are not forgotten.”

One of Maryland's heroes is Christopher Evans who worked for Fort Myer Emergency Services.

Coincidentally they were doing aircraft fire rescue training when they heard the plane hit the Pentagon.

“It looked like a war zone when pulled up,” Evans said. “I mean everything is burning everywhere. Cars are on fire, trailers, they were doing construction on the Pentagon. Between the explosion and the jet fuel. It created a pretty big mess. Of course we were concerned about crews too.”

20 years later they all are working to ensure the next generation never forgets what happened that day.

“I believe it should be part of history that they learn about what happened,” Evans said. “Because this was a pivotal moment for our country.”

