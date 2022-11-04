Frontier Airline adding new flight options

BALTIMORE, Md — The holiday season is here and according to Time Magazine, plane travel will reach 94% of pre-pandemic levels. One airline is expanding their options for travelers in Baltimore just in time for the holidays.

Frontier Airlines announced yesterday they will be offering new nonstop services from Baltimore Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport. Starting May 21st of next year, BWI flyers will be able to travel to and from Dallas Fort Worth International Airport without having to worry about making connecting flights. The airline says these non-stop flights will be offered 4 times a week. Unlike most airlines, not all Frontier flights can be booked daily so the airline does warn that the frequency and times of these flights are subject to change. Some changes announced will be here as soon as next month.

Starting November 17th, Frontier will offer daily flights between BWI and PHX in Phoenix, Arizona. Currently, Frontier does not offer flights between the two everyday nor do they offer non-stop flights between the two. This causes a round trip to be as long as 18 hours and 56 mins on some days. Frontier has not specified if this change-or future ones- will offer non-stop flights for these destinations. Aside from the new options, they have also brought back some previously taken away options.

Beginning tomorrow, daily international flights will resume between Baltimore and Cancun, Mexico. As of now, when you attempt to book a flight from Baltimore to Cancun, there is only one non-stop flight to choose from. Other flights will cause your flight to be anywhere from 11 hours to more than a day as opposed to the three-hour non-stop flight.