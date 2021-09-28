From reading scripts to writing a novel

BALTIMORE — Emily Barth Isler grew up in Columbia. Graduated from Wilde Lake. Went to College in Connecticut. Then it was off to the bright lights of New York where she did skit on Saturday Night Live and roles in a soap opera.

When Emily left New York for Los Angeles with her husband and two children, she left reading scripts behind to write her own words suitable for a novel.

The daughter of one of Baltimore’s greatest TV reports, Channel 2’s own, Andy Barth, can also tell an incredible story.

In her novel called AfterMath, she introduces us to Lucy the main character. Lucy is the new kid in school. Her heart broken over the loss of her brother to a bad heart enters her new life at a school that went through a mass shooting four years earlier.

You will cry. You will laugh. But this book might turn out to be the manual America needs at a time it needs it the most.