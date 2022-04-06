From Minnesota, Dr. Jasken takes on task as 10th McDaniel College president

WESTMINSTER, Md. — How does a little girl from Northern Minnesota grow up to become the 10th president at McDaniel College in Westminster?

She listened to great voices, like Roger Casey and Joan Develin Coley, and of course her grandmother.

“Yes, my grandmother was a big inspiration as she was an elementary school teache," Dr. Julia Jasken said.

Dr. Jasken has dedicated nearly her entire professional life to higher education, and most notably at McDaniel.

She started teaching English in her classroom in 2003.

She sees a great future at her college.

Dr. Jasken wants to get the community more involved.

She is setting out to support everyone who attends school, making sure they have the network, they have the choices and they have the voices to guide them to success.

One other note, Dr. Jasken was the COVID Czar, and not one case of COVID happened on campus.