"From Beethoven to Beyoncé"

BALTIMORE, Md — This weekend two worlds will meet at the Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall.

Tomorrow the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra will have their New Year’s Eve: BSO Fusion show which they also call; From Beethoven to Beyonce. According to the website, Steve Hackman will conduct the show which is described as “a fantastical trip through an imaginary music festival.”

The show will feature combined sounds from the latest and most popular artists like Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars with the most famous composers like Bach and Muse.

Songs and symphonies will mesh to make new compositions during this one-night event.

The show will close with two people who some may consider the greatest of their time, Beethoven and Beyonce. After the show, 10:30 p.m. is when the real party begins.

The Night Brunch Experience will feature local Dj, Dj Impulse, a complimentary champagne toast at midnight and a chance to buy from local vendors. A VIP package to meet the conductor is also available for purchase.

While the BSO show is open to all ages, The Night Brunch Experience is exclusive to those 21 and older.

Tickets for each experience range from $30 to $100 and can be purchased here.