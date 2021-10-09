Friends and family remember Brionna Glasglow

BALTIMORE — Friday night friends and family came together to remember a mother caught in crossfire in Baltimore.

26-year-old Brionna Glasglow was in her N Milton Avenue home with her boyfriend when someone shot them yesterday morning.

Her friends and family called her Bre.

They filled the block for her.

“She was a good person and I just wanted to thank all the people for all the support,” her uncle Andre Anderson said. “Everyone who came out here for Bre. She’s looking down on us and we all love her.”

While they gathered to mourn her death their hearts are also with Bre’s boyfriend who was shot in the head.

She was just 26 years old.

“I really need for this city and for whatever else is going on to come together and stop this,” said Joey Dorsey. “If you can walk through her doorway and do that to her, take her life. You have impacted the whole entire city.”

This pain is all toO familiar to Bre’s mother.

She says she has now lost three children to gun violence.

Mrs. D, the grandmother of Bre’s first son is heartbroken for the entire family.

“They brought a child into the world and he’s a beautiful little boy he will be 5 years old next week October the 14th and his mother will not be here to celebrate his fifth birthday,” said Mrs. D. “It’s just hard.”

Unfortunately, it’s been a busy week for police as they are investigating this and several other shootings and homicides in the city.

“We just hope that Baltimore just needs love,” said Chocolate Johnson. “We just need love. Her mother shouldn’t have to go through this. Lady shouldn’t have to go through this. This is heartbreaking for our community. She was loved by a lot of people. She left two little boys out here like come on now.”

“A lot of people just don’t care no more,” said Rashad Brown. “There’s a lot of hurt. There’s a lot going on out here it’s hard to know where to start at.”

