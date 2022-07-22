Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

'Fridays at the Firehouse' is back for kids at Baltimore fire station

'Fridays at the Firehouse' is back for kids at Baltimore fire station
fire.jpg
Posted at 6:31 PM, Jul 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-22 18:31:34-04

BALTIMORE — Parents, are you looking for something to do with your children on a Friday afternoon?

The Baltimore City Fire Department is back hosting 'Fridays at the Firehouse' through the last Friday in August.

Friday was the second one of the season. It’s at Engine 27 on Mannasota Avenue.

Kids learn about fire safety, get a tour of the fire station and meet with firefighters.

They also get lunch and have some fun too.

"Oh, they had fantastic day," said Assistant Fire Chief Roman Clark, with the Baltimore City Fire Department. "You can see all the water and all the balloons. They had water fights out here today, throwing balloons. It was really tremendous."

He hopes next year the fire department can branch out and have Fridays at the fire house at multiple locations.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019