Friday shooting that left family of five dead in Cecil County ruled murder suicide

ELK MILLS, Md. — Friday's shooting that left a family of five dead in Cecil County has officially been ruled a murder suicide.

The Sheriff's Office on Monday indicated that Marcus Edward Milligan, 39, shot and killed his wife and three children, before turning the gun on himself inside their Elk Mills home on Hebron Court.

It's believed Marcus was the one who dialed 911 to report the death of his wife and kids. Before that call ended, police say Marcus mentioned plans to kill himself.

By the time deputies could get on scene and make entry into the home, Marcus was already dead. A gun and cell phone were recovered beside him.

RELATED: Five dead in Cecil County shooting Friday morning

Throughout different parts of the house, deputies discovered the bodies of his wife Tara Devina Ricker Milligan, 37, and their children Teresa, 14, Nora, 11, and Finn, 8.

An autopsy later confirmed that each had died of gunshot wounds.

There was no prior history of police being called to the home.

