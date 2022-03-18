Friday morning police pursuit in Frederick leads to shootout

FREDERICK, Md. — A Friday morning police pursuit in Frederick leads to gunfire.

It happened around 2:45am on I-270 near route 85.

A Frederick County Sheriff's deputy tried pulling a driver over for speeding and suspected DUI.

The driver refused to stop, resulting in a car chase.

Eventually the driver stopped in the Kingsbrook Community area, at which point they bailed from the vehicle setting up a foot pursuit.

As the deputy gave chase, the suspect allegedly fired gunshots prompting the deputy to shoot back.

The suspect was struck and is stable at Shock Trauma. The deputy was not hit.

A handgun believed to be the suspect's was recovered from the scene. He and the involved deputy's name haven't been released.