Freight train derails in Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, Md. — Norfolk Southern, federal authorities, and Amtrak are working together to restore service to a train track in Aberdeen after a freight train derailment Saturday morning.

The Norfolk Southern train was comprised of 20 loaded coal cars and derailed approximately 20 miles north of Baltimore.

According to Norfolk Southern, no one was hurt, and the material posed no danger to the responders or the community.

Early this AM, 20 coal cars derailed 20 miles north of Baltimore. Thankfully no one was hurt & the material does not pose a danger to responders or the community. @nscorp @amtrak & federal authorities are onsite & we are working together to restore service as quickly as possible. — Norfolk Southern (@nscorp) March 5, 2022

According to Amtrak website, all services operating between Washington, D.C., and Philadelphia has been temporarily suspended.

Amtrak’s has made the following adjustment to their services.

Limited Acela Service between New York and Washington, D.C.

Limited Northeast Regional Service between New York and Washington, D.C., and points south.

Palmetto trains 89 and 90 (operating between New York and Savannah, Ga.) is cancelled

Carolinian trains 79 and 80 (operating between Charlotte and New York) will operate between Charlotte and Raleigh

Crescent Train 20 (operating between New Orleans and New York) will operate normal schedule

Silver Star Train 92 (operating between Miami and New York) will operate normal schedule



Currently, there is no information regarding the cause of the accident.