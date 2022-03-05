Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Freight train derails in Aberdeen

61BEFEE6-B0FF-42D1-B521-DE3FA65AFEAA.jpeg
Norfolk Southern
Train derailment
61BEFEE6-B0FF-42D1-B521-DE3FA65AFEAA.jpeg
Posted at 1:42 PM, Mar 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-05 13:42:12-05

ABERDEEN, Md. — Norfolk Southern, federal authorities, and Amtrak are working together to restore service to a train track in Aberdeen after a freight train derailment Saturday morning.

The Norfolk Southern train was comprised of 20 loaded coal cars and derailed approximately 20 miles north of Baltimore.

According to Norfolk Southern, no one was hurt, and the material posed no danger to the responders or the community.

According to Amtrak website, all services operating between Washington, D.C., and Philadelphia has been temporarily suspended.

Amtrak’s has made the following adjustment to their services.

  • Limited Acela Service between New York and Washington, D.C.
  • Limited Northeast Regional Service between New York and Washington, D.C., and points south.
  • Palmetto trains 89 and 90 (operating between New York and Savannah, Ga.) is cancelled
  • Carolinian trains 79 and 80 (operating between Charlotte and New York) will operate between Charlotte and Raleigh
  • Crescent Train 20 (operating between New Orleans and New York) will operate normal schedule
  • Silver Star Train 92 (operating between Miami and New York) will operate normal schedule

Currently, there is no information regarding the cause of the accident.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019