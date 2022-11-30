Freedom Federal Credit Union debit card breach

BALTIMORE, Md. — Freedom Federal Credit Union customers can expect to see missing money returned to their accounts Wednesday.

Over the holiday weekend, several customers complained about fraudulent charges on their accounts coming from the UK. The credit union released a statement advising customers to “lock out and disconnect” any cards they may have attached to their mobile app.

Freedom Federal says they've identified all the debit cards that were impacted, and customers no longer have to issue claims. Freedom Federal says all refunds will be completed by the close of business Wednesday.

Once you receive your new card, you can register it using the credit union's mobile app. For more information click here.