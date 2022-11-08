BALTIMORE, Md — If you want free Wendy’s you’re going to want to mark your calendar for November 12th and December 3rd. Wendy’s nationwide are getting face lifts and Flynn Restaurant Group is celebrating by having a contest.

On November 12th, Wendy’s fans in Harford County will have a chance to win free Wendy’s for a year this Saturday. The first 100 customers in line at the Edgewood Wendy’s will receive a VIP ticket for free food. Baltimore City residents will also get the same opportunity.

Wendy’s fans in the Baltimore City area will want to mark their calendars for December 3rd. The first 100 people in line at the 6411 Eastern Avenue Wendy’s will also receive a VIP ticket for free food. Participants in each contest must be at least 16 years old and in line when stores open at 10:30am.

Flynn Restaurant Group also says a purchase will need to be made to receive a ticket. Tickets will only be valid at the location they are received and for limited menu items. The company says winners can use the ticket once a week to get a free salad, sandwich, or breakfast biscuit

Currently each store is undergoing remodeling. When they open, Flynn Restaurant Group says restaurants will be brighter and have more seating options including private booths and lounge seating. The company also says each restaurant will get a new Coca-Cola® Freestyle®drink machine. They say the remolding will make their restaurants more modern and contemporary but warns the remolding could cause delays in opening. Other locations are also on the remolding list.

Flynn Restaurant Group says they plan to remodel Abingdon, Annapolis, Baltimore, Clarksville, Cockeysville, Columbia, Dundalk, Easton, Edgewater, Edgewood, Elkridge, Essex, Gambrills, Glen Burnie, Hampstead, Joppa, Linthicum, Northeast, Randallstown and Reisterstown. They say specific dates will be released later this year.