Free rapid COVID-19 test kits to be offered at all Anne Arundel County Public Libraries

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Free rapid COVID-19 test kits will be offered at all Anne Arundel County Public Libraries, officials announced Wednesday.

The test kits are meant for customers to take home.

"Access to COVID-19 testing is about to change in the county," said County Health Officer Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman. "People with COVID symptoms or who had possible exposure can test at home for free when it’s convenient. Making tests available in communities around the county helps to ensure equitable access to testing and helps slow the spread of COVID."

Kits are intended for personal use and are limited to one per person, per day.

Instructions and guidance on how to respond to a positive result are provided with the kits.