Free hot chocolate and smores tonight in Towson

TOWSON, Md — Tonight, the Towson Chamber of Commerce is giving holiday lovers a chance to get some smores, hot chocolate, and a unique view.
Towson’s Fire and Ice event gives everyone a chance to see unique ice sculptures and decorations that will be displayed in six different business windows. Not only will you get to view the ice sculptures, but you can also vote for your favorite. Walking outside in December is sure to make you feel the ice, that’s why Towson is bringing the fire. Those who attend the event are welcome to enjoy free hot chocolate and smores to keep them warm.
Participating locations:
C&R Pub: 1 W. Pennsylvania Ave
The Point in Towson: 523 York Road
Charles Village Pub: 19. W Pennsylvania Ave
Nacho Mama’s: 2 W. Pennsylvania Ave
Barley’s Backyard Uptown: 408 York Road
Bread & Circuses Bistro & Bar: 401 Delaware Ave