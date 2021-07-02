Watch
Free COVID-19 vaccines will be available during Columbia's July 4th celebration

Columbia Lake Front
Posted at 3:11 PM, Jul 02, 2021
COLUMBIA, Md. — As previously reported by WMAR-2, July 4th fireworks will return this year to Lake Kittamaqundi in Columbia.

Aside from live music and on-site food trucks, COVID-19 vaccines will now also be available at the event.

First and second doses of the all three vaccines will be available from 1:00 – 7:00 pm.

Care 4 Your Health will be giving them out in a mobile RV in the parking lot.

Free public parking is located at the Mall in Columbia.

Blankets can start being put out by 3:00 p.m.

Then the party gets started at 5 with live music from local bands Pebble to Pearl and Groovalicious followed by the National Anthem at 9 performed by Students Partnering with Veterans.

The 22-minute fireworks show gets underway at 9:20.

Food trucks will be located in the American City parking lot, including Bullhead Pit Beef, Kona Ice of Howard County, Deddle's Mini Donuts, Blowfish Poke, Dee's Food & Snack Shack, Althea's Almost Famous,Taste N See Kettle Corn, Ravin' and Cravin' Food Truck, Flair Cuisine, Zen Hemp and Sunny's Snowballs.

Little Patuxent Parkway may close around 7 due to high traffic. Drivers are not permitted to pull off onto the shoulder of Route 29 to view the fireworks.

