Free breakfast and lunch meals for all BCPS students in Virtual Learning Program

TOWSON, Md. — Starting Monday, August 30 and through the end of the 2021-2022 school year, free meals will be available to all students participating in Baltimore County Public Schools’ Virtual Learning Program.

To get meals, parents or guardians will be required to fill out this form here.

To guarantee meal service beginning August 30, an order form must be submitted no later than Thursday, August 26.

If you have more than one child, a separate form is needed for each child.

Students enrolled in the Virtual Learning Program may order meals on a weekly basis, as needed. The Virtual Learning Program Student Meal form will be available to place pre-orders between Mondays at 1:00 p.m. and Thursdays at 1:00 p.m. for the following Monday morning pick-up between 8 a.m. – 9 a.m.

Meal pick-up will be conducted between 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. each Monday at the selected meal pick-up site.

Meal boxes will include five breakfasts and five lunches for the school week. In accordance with BCPS COVID-19 mitigation efforts, parents and guardians will be required to wear masks and present photo identification during meal pick-up.

Virtual Learning Program Meal Pick-up Locations