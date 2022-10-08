Fredrick man sentenced to life for murder and possession of explosives

FREDERICK CO. — A Frederick County man is sentenced to life Friday on charges of first-degree murder and several weapons charges, including possession of explosives.

According to a news release, 20-year-old Joshua Eckenrode was sentenced to life with all but forty years suspended in the Division of Corrections on one count of first-degree murder and a consecutive suspended fifty-one-year sentence on a multiple-count indictment of possession of a destructive device, possession of explosives without a license, and related weapons charges.

The incident stems from the death of Curtis Mason Smith. On March 19, 2021, officers responded to a missing person’s report in the city of Frederick. A days later, Smith’s body was found inside his car in the 8100 block of Runnymeade Drive. The cause of death was a gunshot wound.

An investigation determined that Eckenrode and Smith agreed to the sale of a gun at Smith’s home. During the transaction, the 20-year-old shot the victim.

In a search of Eckenrode’s home, they found several firearms, assembled explosive devices, and bomb-making materials.

Following his release, Eckenrode must serve five years of supervised probation, including education, testing for substance abuse, abstaining from alcohol and other controlled substances. He must also submit to random drug and alcohol testing, have his mental health assessed, and receive any necessary treatment.

He is also under a court order not to interact with the victim's family or visit their homes or places of employment.