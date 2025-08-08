US Marshals rescue missing teen during operation to arrest alleged MS-13 gang member in Frederick County

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — A fugitive apprehension operation has led to the finding of a missing teen and the arrest of a citizen of El Salvador in Frederick County.

U.S. Marshals, in coordination with the Frederick County Sheriff's Office, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) - Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO), and Homeland Security Investigations, coordinated the operation on Thursday.

Law enforcement arrested Denis Misael Dominguez Reyes, 27, an alleged member of the MS-13 street gang, in an effort to remove him as ordered by federal immigration authorities.

During the operation, authorities learned that Dominguez Reyes may have been harboring a 16-year-old girl, who was also from El Salvador, who was reported missing to the Frederick County Sheriff's Office.

Dominguez Reyes was arrested in the 500 block of W. 7th Street in Frederick. Following his arrest, the teen was found, safely recovered, and turned over to local authorities to reunite with her family.

He will remain in ICE custody and is still subject to removal, per the U.S. Marshals Service.

"Assisting our state and local partners to recover critically missing children is a top priority of the United States Marshals Service," said Clinton J. Fuchs, U.S. Marshal for the District of Maryland. "We will continue to do everything we can to find these children and safely reunite them with their families."