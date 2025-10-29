Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Two crashes an hour apart on US-15 in Frederick leave man dead, several hospitalized

US-15 at Biggs Ford Road crash in Frederick CountyFrederick County (MD) Fire & Rescue
US-15 at Biggs Ford Road crash in Frederick CountyFrederick County (MD) Fire & Rescue
FREDERICK, Md. — A pair of serious collisions occurred one hour apart on US-15 in Frederick County Wednesday morning.

The first happened around 7am at Biggs Ford Road.

Fire and Rescue officials say three vehicles were involved, with two people initially trapped.

In all, eight people were hospitalized. Their condition is unknown.

US-15 at Biggs Ford

About an hour later, just south of the first crash scene, another three cars collided at Hansonville Road.

Maryland State Police say a 93-year-old driver was trying to cross over the southbound side of US-15 when his Nissan Versa was struck by a Toyota Camry.

Upon impact the man's Nissan hit a telephone pole, killing him.

The 22-year-old Toyota driver was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

A third vehicle, a Honda Pilot, was struck by debris. The driver was not hurt.

Both incidents caused major

