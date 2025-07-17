Traffic stop leads to drug arrest in Frederick County

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — K-9 Triglav, Trig for short, was called to a traffic stop on Tuesday evening, when deputies became suspicious that there might be drugs in the car.

Donta Shawn Allen, a 25-year-old from Baltimore, had been driving westbound on Rt. 340 near Rt 180, close to the Maryland-Virginia border, when police stopped him for a window tint violation.

Deputies requested help from the K-9 unit once they believed there were drugs in the car.

Trig came, scanned the car, and alerted to deputies that narcotics were present.

A search of the car found multiple bags totalling 385 grams of what's believed to be cocaine.

Allen was charged with felony possession with intent to distribute, among other drug-related charges.