Teacher’s aide allegedly behind multiple sexual abuse reports arrested after suicide attempt

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — Special Education Instructional Assistant John McAleer of Frederick, MD, has been arrested and charged with 2 counts of sexual abuse of a minor, 2 counts of 3rd-degree sexual offense—victim under 14, and 2 counts of 3rd-degree sexual offense—cognitively impaired victim.

He was on staff at Oakdale Middle School.

The Frederick County Sheriff's Office received a report alleging sexual abuse of a minor involving a Frederick County Public Schools (FCPS) employee who was later identified as 22-year-old John McAleer.

McAleer was placed on administrative leave by FCPS immediately.

A preliminary investigation revealed multiple underage Oakdale Middle School students reported sexual abuse by McAleer.

On October 5th, the FCSO SWAT team would show up to McAleer's home in the 3000 block of Basford Road in order to search the residence.

The 22-year-old barricaded himself in a bedroom and refused to leave the home. Officers would later make an emergency entrance after McAleer didn't respond during negotiations.

After getting in the home, police saw blood inside the bedroom. McAleer has stabbed himself multiple times and was seriously injured.

Officers were able to save his life and stop massive bleeding. McAleer was flown to a local hospital for treatment.

On October 12, McAleer was released from the hospital and taken into custody by the Metropolitan Police Department (Washington, D.C.) on the FCSO warrant.

On October 15, he was extradited to Frederick County and booked into the Frederick County Adult Detention Center.

This remains an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Lawson at 301-600-2817 or LLawson@FrederickCountyMD.gov.