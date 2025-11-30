Starvin Marvin's Pizzeria & Grille says goodbye to Frederick

FREDERICK, Md. — A well known family owned pizza and sandwich shop in Frederick is closing its doors.

On Friday Starvin Marvin's Pizzeria & Grille announced the sad news on social media.

"There are not enough words that can capture the emotions that come with saying goodbye," the restaurant stated. "Helping the local schools, churches and little leagues, with discounts and donations, has been a passion of ours; especially since our children were part of most of these organizations at one time or another."

Although the Frederick location on Crestwood Boulevard opened in 2009, Starvin Marvin's got its actual start nearly 40 years ago in Gaithersburg.

The family sold that location in 2012.

Plans are for a new pizza place to take over in Frederick once the restaurant is officially sold sometime next month.

As for the Starvin Marvin's name, the owners are taking it with them.

"The younger generation of our family may want to revive the Starvin Marvin brand one day, so we are making that option available," the restaurant said in their social media post.

